ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man accused of false bomb threat on I-95 claimed to be looking for his dog: JSO

By Samantha Mathers
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naa42_0gBaBsSx00
Daniel Clark credit: Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about the man who forced a stretch of I-95 to be shut down in both directions Tuesday after telling police he had a bomb in his car.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road reopens after bomb threat

Daniel Richard Clark, 36, of Sebastian, is charged with making a false report concerning a bomb, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A report states that after being pulled over Clark told officers that he was looking for his dog and “needed to go get his meds”.

JSO says Clark was argumentative and refused to place his hands behind his back or sit in the back of a patrol car. He then told an officer that he had a bomb in the back of his car, resulting in a miles-long closure of I-95 that lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Clark is also accused of spitting on an officer during the incident. According to jail records, he is not eligible for bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

New report sheds light on inmate’s death at Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details into the death of an inmate at the Duval County jail are coming to light through a report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Daniel Taylor was being released from jail when he got in a fight with correctional officers. Paramedics were called to the scene, but within an hour, Taylor was unconscious. He would never wake up.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Sebastian, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Police investigating two Saturday morning Jacksonville homicides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside area homicide:. A man was found shot dead on the side of the road in Riverside early on Saturday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Sydney Street around 6:40 a.m. to find a man lying unresponsive on the side of the road. The unidentified man had a head injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen. UPDATE: JSO arrived to 1500 block of West 5th Street at 7:20 a.m. to find an individual in the roadway. When they arrived, they located an adult black male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. The age of the victim is unknown, as well as where the victim was shot. There is still no suspect information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man killed in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s died after being shot in the head Thursday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 3000 block of Dignan St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, officers located the man with a single gunshot wound to the head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO working a homicide investigation along Sydney Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide at the 2900 block of Sydney Street. Officers arrived around 6:40 this morning and found an unresponsive white male, 25 to 30 years old lying on the side of the road. The victim suffered a head injury from a gunshot wound according to JSO. JFRD pronounced him dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
News4Jax.com

Officer charged with using database for illegal searches, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been charged with a third-degree felony after investigators said he illegally used a secure JSO database for searches not related to investigations, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said. Officer Robert Parrish was arrested Thursday and charged with “offense against...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Bomb Threat#Police#I 95#Jso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for wanted 18-year-old suspect in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon. In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt...
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy