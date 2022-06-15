Potential weakness in the protective layers surrounding Gram-negative bacteria

We present a data set from a first-principles study of amino-methylated and acetylated (capped) dipeptides of the 20 proteinogenic amino acids "“ including alternative possible side chain protonation states and their interactions with selected divalent cations (Ca2+, Mg2+ and Ba2+). The data covers 21,909 stationary points on the respective potential-energy surfaces in a wide relative energy range of up to 4"‰eV (390"‰kJ/mol). Relevant properties of interest, like partial charges, were derived for the conformers. The motivation was to provide a solid data basis for force field parameterization and further applications like machine learning or benchmarking. In particular the process of creating all this data on the same first-principles footing, i.e. density-functional theory calculations employing the generalized gradient approximation with a van der Waals correction, makes this data suitable for first principles data-driven force field development. To make the data accessible across domain borders and to machines, we formalized the metadata in an ontology.

