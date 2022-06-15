ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton Workbench Aims to Make Art Accessible to Everyone

By Corrie Pelc
VoiceOfDenton
VoiceOfDenton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After graduating from the University of North Texas (UNT) with a master’s in metal smithing in 2020, Caron Dessoye saw a need for a place for local artisans to come together. A place where not only they could build a community, but also have access to the large tools of their...

voiceofdenton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

LSA Burger in Denton Exhibits 42 Murals That Are Meant to Be Gone Soon

Ten years of business, seven years of painting and around 42 murals painted and repainted by 35 artists — all at one burger joint in downtown Denton. You can now relax on the balcony and nibble on LSA’s garlic Parmesan French fries while gazing over the rooftops of the city square and at the six gorgeous paintings on the second-floor patio, thanks to a partnership between LSA Burger Co. and the Greater Denton Arts Council (GDAC) for the Mural Art Project.
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Designer Filled Her House with Marble and Sunshine

When interior designer and realtor Jessica Koltun bought her Midway Hollow lot in 2020, she was faced with a dilemma: If you design houses every day, how do you decide what your own will look like?. Koltun has been designing houses for years. She’s an interior designer by trade, getting...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Denton, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
VoiceOfDenton

Pride Alliance, Social Sapphics and other resources for LGBTQ+ students

There are several resources at the university and around Denton for LGBTQ+ individuals to engage with their community in a safe environment. The Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access provides gender and sexuality resources through the Pride Alliance office. Pride Alliance offers awareness and gender inclusion training, partners with community organizations to promote policies for all gender and sexual identities and provides hormone replacement therapy.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

17 Local Decor Experts Who Can Restore Just about Anything

Things in your house will get destroyed. It’s just a fact of life. Cats will claw up your newly upholstered armchair. Kids will shatter a china plate. Something will inevitably get knocked over during a dinner party. But, from framing experts to antique conservationists, Dallas has plenty of restoration experts to make your pieces better than ever.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Materials#Art Exhibitions#Fiber Art#Workbench#Denton Workbench Aims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
texasstandard.org

Not just nostalgia: An argument for reconsidering the mall

Generations of Americans have memories related to malls: the smells of baking pretzels and cookies, the sounds of fountains and canned, indistinguishable tunes, and the exhaustion of realizing after a few hours of shopping that you need to walk to other side of the enormous structure. But the new book...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Summer Plants You Can Grow In The Shade

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Here in the heat of the North Texas summer it's time to find some shade, so let's talk about what can grow there.If I had to guess, I would say any question that revolves around, "What can I grow in the shade here?" accounts for about 10% to 15% of ALL questions I get. It is a problem often seen around the base of large trees in front yards across North Texas where the grass just can't quite make it. For those shady spots in the yard, there's actually a wide selection of plants to consider. Just walk...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are things to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village

Here are some things to do in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village. The Shops at Highland Village hosts its Summer Concert series each Friday in June. All concerts are family-friendly. Each night features a new band. On June 17, Time Machine will take the stage to feature music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. On June 24, Toxic: A Britney Spears Experience will feature top Britney Spears songs and choreography. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. The Shops at Highland Village. 1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village. 972-317-7500. www.theshopsathighlandvillage.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Is DFW in for a historically hot summer? Will it be a repeat of 1980 & 2011? Let's look at the numbers

DALLAS — North Texas has been hit with early heatwaves this year. Are we expecting a historically hot summer?. Let's cut to the chase before we jump into the details:. YES. We are very confident the rest of this summer will be hotter than normal. When we think of truly hot summers here in the weather department, we think of summers with above-normal triple-digit days. DFW normally sees 20 100-degree days in the summer.
DALLAS, TX
VoiceOfDenton

VoiceOfDenton

Denton, TX
504
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

To be a voice for Dentonites on the government, community happenings and local culture, to share the stories of the individuals that make Denton so diverse, vibrant and unique.

 https://voiceofdenton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy