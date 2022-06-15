ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research

By Melissa Greene
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PiHj_0gBa9J2p00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — She’s done it again.

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund the fight against serious infectious diseases in children. The funds will be used for pediatric infectious disease research, the university said in a press release.

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

“I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible,” Parton said in the release.

Parton’s fame grew even brighter during the pandemic after a $1 million donation to VUMC funded research that advanced the battle against COVID-19 — resulting in the Moderna vaccine. The donation in April 2020 honored her friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, a professor of surgery.

Sony picks up film adaptation of Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’ best-seller

“We are deeply honored by Dolly’s contribution to our research mission,” said Mark Denison , MD, professor of Pediatrics and director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

Parton has also donated to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Pediatric Cancer Program in honor of Abumrad and her niece Hannah Dennison, who was successfully treated for leukemia at Children’s Hospital.

Bear euthanized after injuring mom, child at Smokies campground

“Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives,” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole. It speaks volumes about her passion for people, and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

Parton has also supported Sevier County hospital, in her hometown of Sevierville. In 2007, she raised $1 million for a new hospital. The LeConte Medical Center opened in 2010 and is home to the Dolly Parton Center for Women’s Services.

It’s been a busy year for Parton, who launched a book and album with James Patterson called ‘Run Rose Run.’ The book will be made into a movie with Sony Pictures. Next up, Parton will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt temporarily reinstates indoor mask mandate

Effective immediately, Vanderbilt’s indoor masking protocol has been temporarily reinstated for individuals regardless of vaccination status when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. According to the university’s June 17 press release, the decision was informed by Davidson County’s upgrade to a “high” COVID-19 community level.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Scene

Masks Recommended as Nashville COVID-19 Cases Rise

Health officials are recommending people in Nashville wear masks in public indoor spaces again, as the city’s COVID-19 levels have breached a “high” designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 community levels are calculated by the CDC using data on new cases, new...
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

Rod Harkleroad Named CEO of Sumner Regional Medical Center and Market President of HighPoint Health System

Sumner Regional Medical Center (SRMC) announced today that Rod Harkleroad, RN has been named its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 11. Harkleroad will also serve as market president of HighPoint Health System (HighPoint), which includes SRMC as well as Riverview Regional Medical Center (RRMC) in Carthage, Tennessee and Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) in Hartsville, Tennessee. He joins SRMC from Frye Regional Medical Center (FRMC), a Duke LifePoint facility in Hickory, North Carolina, where he has served as CEO since 2020. He will replace Susan Peach, who is retiring after ten years leading SRMC and HighPoint.
CARTHAGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
newyorksocialdiary.com

Nashville’s Swan Ball 2022 — White Tie, Whimsey, and Wow

To say Nashville’s Swan Ball, the premier society event was dazzling this year, would be inadequate. One of few white tie events left in the country, it is also considered one of the America’s oldest fundraisers. The Swan Ball benefits Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and was founded in 1963 by Jane Dudley, wife of Gilford Dudley, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Jane’s legacy of glamour, high society, and international style, live on through the Ball and we all feel her spirit as we joyously celebrate.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denison University#Pediatrics#Leukemia#Charity#Sony#Children S Hospital
WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

Around Williamson County: Farmer Luther

It’s hard to miss the pavilion on Green Pastures Farm along Franklin Road in Brentwood, and soon, there will be a new piece of art there to honor the family’s heritage. “Farmer Luther,” an artistic metal sculpture, will stand 20 feet tall when finished. It will depict James Luther Turner, who, with just a third-grade education, took charge of the family farm after his father’s untimely death and went into business with his son, Cal Turner Sr., to form J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale. Later, this company became known as it is today: Dollar General Corp.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
WSMV

Community responds to Nashville man without air conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man who has lived for months without air conditioning came home to a surprise on Tuesday – a new air conditioner. Xavier Peoples told his story to News4 on Monday of how he had been without air conditioning for himself and family. One...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy