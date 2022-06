GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every year, we as employees of WOOD TV, get a chance to get out in the community and give back. It’s a part of our Founders Day of Caring – stations that are a part of our group are out and about all across the country today. Lucky for us, we get to join the hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers at Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

