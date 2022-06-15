ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Time to get dangerous, Adam Seiko

By Austin Tarke
eastvillagetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably, San Diego is the best city in the United States. The list of the city’s accolades is extensive. Sunshine year-round, pink and blue sunsets, and exciting city life are just a few of the features that make “America’s Finest City” great. These benefits come with a price. The cost of...

www.eastvillagetimes.com

eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego and Las Vegas meet again

Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m. Two former divisional rivals face off for the first time in 2022. This Father’s Day will be a special one! The San Diego Loyal are home once again and the feeling around the club must be positive. The Loyal play exceptional at Torero and are coming off of an easy 3-0 victory over the Hartford Athletic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

East County sluggers get recognition on Padres High School All-Star Night

The San Diego Padres’ Petco Park remains a field of dreams not only for Major League Baseball talent but for baseball players of every age locally. The same cascade of “oooooohs” and “aaaaaahs” played out again during Sunday’s fourth annual Padres’ High School All-Star Night at the downtown venue. Not all 42,445 seats were filled for the East versus West format, but the adrenaline was definitely pumping for the — in many cases, once in a lifetime — showcase opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
citywatchla.com

‘Top Gun’ Is Too Dumb For San Diego

San Franciscans have Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a classic film of cinematic heights and existential falls, to define their city by the bay. Los Angeles explains its fundamental fatalism about corruption and power through Roman Polanski’s nasty noir Chinatown. But San Diego—a beautiful place full of people who have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
smartertravel.com

The 10 Best Things to Do in San Diego

There are so many reasons San Diego is nicknamed “America’s Finest City”—and near-perfect weather tops the list. Because it’s 72 degrees and sunny pretty much all year round, the SoCal city is an ideal vacation spot whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you just don’t want to worry about rain while you’re sightseeing. And there are so many sights to see. Although San Diego is best known for its beaches, it’s also filled with rich history and culture and is quickly becoming a top destination for foodies. Here are the 10 best things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

A Flurry of F-35 Work for San Diego

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced several contracts for its multi-service F-35 Lightning II fighter: deals which will send funds to San Diego businesses. Two big corporations with subcontracts related to the F-35 are Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and privately held Cubic Corp. Both provide electronics. The aircraft’s prime contractor is Lockheed Martin Corp.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here’s The Best Time To See The “Supermoon” In San Diego Tonight

If you are in a clear area, a "Supermoon" should be visible from San Diego County Tuesday night around 8:45 PM. NASA says a supermoon “occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee. The...
KPBS

Vatican's San Diego selections making waves in Roman Catholic Church

Pope Francis' decision to elevate two San Diego bishops to new leadership positions has some local Catholics saying the region is now "on the map" with the Vatican. On May 29, Bishop Robert McElroy was appointed to become a cardinal, a member of an exclusive group that has a say in the future of the faith of more than 1.3 billion Roman Catholics around the globe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
streetfoodblog.com

The Greatest Locations to Drink in San Diego

For extra of the very best locations to drink, take a look at our different Metropolis Guides. San Diego would draw guests even when its PR marketing campaign concerned nothing greater than video footage of somebody wildly gesturing on the surroundings. That’s as a result of the town is sort of a postcard sprung to life. The ample sunshine pairs effectively with heat but delicate temperatures. Its waterfront concurrently bustles with exercise and offers serenity, all whereas paying correct homage to its wealthy maritime and army historical past. The town’s culinary scene attracts equal affect from the adjoining Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a metropolis of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the one California metropolis that’s extra populous — but its unassuming, laid-back nature could trick you into considering it’s a lot smaller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

7 Family-Friendly Resorts in San Diego for Summer Vacation

Splash, Play and Stay at These Kid-Friendly Retreats on the Coast. Summer break is around the corner, which means it’s time to plan a family vacation so you and the fam can bask in the sun, sea and sand of San Diego’s best family-friendly resorts. Spend your days splashing in the salty waves or pool and exploring some of the city’s charming neighborhoods, then head back to relax in your suite. Whether you’re searching for a magical escape, breathtaking vista, luxury accommodations, endless activities or award-winning cuisine, these San Diego resorts offer an enchanting escape for your entire family. Here are seven of our favorite family-friendly hotels to consider for your summer adventure! Family-Friendly Resorts San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Bakery Was Voted Best In America

Yelp! chooses a bakery in downtown San Diego as the best in America! Store owners and life partners Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen opened the East Village loft bakery IZOLA at the start pandemic, after developing a love for baking while under lockdown. They explain on their website:. Jenny +...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Tightening water restrictions lead more San Diegans to replace their lawns

They've been part of the American Dream, Southern California style for decades. But verdant lawns are disappearing more and more thanks to shrinking water supplies. The Golden State is now in its third year of drought. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change in February found this is the worst drought in what is now the western United States in 1,200 years.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers and sellers dealing with housing market changes

SAN DIEGO — Homes that would typically fly off the market aren't anymore and this appears to be a new trend for San Diego. "When inventory is low prices remain up but right now we’re seeing a vast increase in the interest rate that many people are bumped out of the market, they just can’t afford the houses," said Frank Powell.
SAN DIEGO, CA

