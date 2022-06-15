Howe Caverns to host Naked in a Cave event

HOWES CAVE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Howe Caverns is hosting its fourth annual Naked in a Cave event on Saturday, September 17. The event is to support and promote body positivity.

Tickets are limited to 300 guests and are $85 per person. The event includes one complimentary adult beverage and a souvenir robe.

A stroll and dinner combo ticket costs $130 per person and includes a three-course plated meal, a Naked Stroll ticket, one complimentary beverage, and a souvenir robe. There will be one seating time available for dinner at 4:30 p.m.

All tickets are non-refundable and the attendees must be at least 21 years old. Payment is due in full at the time of reservation.

