UL Lafayette First Lady Gail Savoie’s funeral procession to stop twice on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — UL Lafayette students and employees will have a chance to pay their respects to First Lady Gail Savoie at one of two stops on campus during her funeral procession on Thursday.

The funeral procession will leave Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive around 12:15 p.m. From Delhomme Funeral Home, the first stop will be at Lamson Park, where many remember Savoie cheering on the Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.

On the main campus, the procession will drive through Martin Hall Circle around 12:30 p.m. Employees and students are encouraged to line the circle. The funeral procession will then stop in front of the President’s House.



After a stop at the President’s House, the procession will continue to Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church for Mass and the funeral service. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

