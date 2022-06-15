ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot in South Shore

By Sun Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the neck and body, and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

