Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the neck and body, and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

