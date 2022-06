Can the No. 1-ranked player in the world really fly under the radar?. “I feel like I’m kind of an under-the-radar person. I don’t really feel like there’s much chatter going around with me. Rory won last week, Tiger was at the PGA,” said Scottie Scheffler, whose reign at the top began in March after he won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. “I’ve been No. 1 in the world for a while now, and it doesn’t really feel like it, so I kind of like just under the radar. I can show up and do my thing and then go home and rest.”

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO