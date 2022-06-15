ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Two California Cops Killed in Motel ‘Ambush’ by Armed ‘Coward,’ Officials Say

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two police officers from El Monte, a suburb of Los Angeles, were shot and killed while responding to a stabbing at a motel Tuesday afternoon, police and local officials said. When the officers arrived at the hotel around...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Westminster

Police in Westminster said a man who was approximately 30 to 35 years old was shot and killed Thursday in the 13900 block of Cedar Street, near Sigler Park. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They discovered a man laying in the alley "with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his face and upper body," according to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick. Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities that a suspect vehicle, described as a purple 2010 to 2014 sedan, was seen fleeing the area, going westbound on on Westminster Boulevard toward Locust Street. No suspect description was provided, though. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Malcolm Pierson III at 714-548-3759 or Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to OCCrimestoppers.org. 
WESTMINSTER, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Driver Killed After SUV Strikes Tree in Covina

COVINA - A man was killed after his SUV struck a tree planted in a center median. First responders were sent to East Badillo Street at North Banna Avenue around 7:35 p.m. The driver, the only person in the SUV, was unresponsive. Los Angeles County Firefighters declared the driver dead at the scene, according to Lt. Antonio Zavala of the Covina Police Department.
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Motel#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Times#Cpl
CBS News

Officer wounded in El Monte shooting

An officer was wounded during a shooting in El Monte Tuesday. The shooting happened at about 5:10 p.m. on the corner of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue. The officer's condition is unknown at this time. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the suspect is down too.
EL MONTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHOville.com

SWAT teams arrest suspect after chase

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Wednesday night regarding a man who broke into a property on the 600 block of Westbourne Drive in West Hollywood. The department said the suspect fled the house and ran toward Huntley Drive. A SWAT team searched the area of Huntley and Sherwood, preventing drivers from leaving the areas and looking for access to the greenway between residences and the Pacific Design Center. The suspect was eventually detained.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Oxnard man convicted of kidnapping to rape woman he shoved into his trunk

A 54-year-old Oxnard man was convicted of kidnapping to rape a young woman he had shoved into his trunk, officials announced Thursday. The kidnapping happened in August 2021, when James Lewis Apodaca saw a 20-year-old woman near a liquor store in Ojai, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. “He took her cell phone, […]
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Fatal Overdose Leads to Drug & Firearms Arrest

June 15, 2020 – Ventura County, Ca. In a clear demonstration of the collaborative nature of law enforcement efforts, 67-year-old Hollywood, Ca. resident Richard Bulik has been arrested on multiple narcotics and firearms charges following a fatal drug overdose investigation that began on May 16, 2022. That was the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday. The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy