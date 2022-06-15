ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man accused of killing roommate, dumping body in Fort Myers over living conditions

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a body was found on the side of the road on Sophomore Lane in Fort Myers Monday morning.

61-year-old Stanley Brown is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence after two people walking down the road reported the body two days ago, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the investigation led them to Production Circle in Bonita Springs where Brown’s vehicle was found with blood in it.

The blood in the vehicle connected it to the crime scene on Sophomore Lane, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Investigators were able to use a rapid DNA matching device to link the crimes within 90 minutes, officials said.

The Medical Examiner believes the cause of death is blunt force trauma, according to LCSO.

Investigators said Brown and the victim had moved into together for less than a week before the 61-year-old allegedly turned on the victim because he did not like the living conditions.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene Monday and launched a death investigation making an arrest in less than 48 hours. LCSO’s Major Crime Unit also responded to the scene.

Brown was taken to the Lee County Jail.

