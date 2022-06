ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 17, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.48%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,176 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,842, a decrease of 42. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 13 deaths reported since Thursday.

