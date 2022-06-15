ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Daily pool fees waived at Ohio State Parks

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

(WJW) – Due to a heat advisory covering a large part of Ohio , residents can cool off at state park pools for free.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will waive daily pool fees Wednesday and Thursday this week. Ohio’s state parks are open to the public free of charge.

Here’s what caused 90+ mph storm event in NE Ohio

“I encourage all Ohioans to take precautions throughout the week to stay safe,” said Governor DeWine. “As our Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to work with its county partners to help community members stay cool and hydrated, ODNR’s offering of free admission to our state’s pools is another option that Ohio families can take advantage of to cool down.”

Call 1-800-AT-A-PARK for pool hours of operation.

Here are some places to keep cool:

  • Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center
  • Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center
  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center
  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center
  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center
  • Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park
  • Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

State park beaches also have swim areas.

  • In Northeast Ohio, swimmers can explore Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Headlands Beach, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning, or West Branch State Parks.
