Jones County, MS

Jones County firefighters respond to fires at home, apartment

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to two fires on Tuesday, June 14.

The first fire happened at a mobile home on Earl Brashier Road near Highway 590 around 3:30 p.m. No one was injured during the fire.

The second fire happened around 7:00 p.m. at an apartment on Hoy Road. The resident said no one was at the apartment at the time of the fire. Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen near the stove. No one was injured.

    Firefighters respond to fire at a mobile home on Earl Brashier Road. (Courtesy: South Jones VFD firefighter Davy Keith)
    Firefighters respond to fire at a mobile home on Earl Brashier Road. (Courtesy: South Jones VFD firefighter Davy Keith)
    Firefighters respond to fire at an apartment on Hoy Road. (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

