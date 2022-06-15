ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WATCH: NC burglary caught on camera

By Tyler Hardin
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJH0a_0gBa0kQr00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Thousands of dollars in high-end handbags, sunglasses and other luxury items were stolen out of a High Point home.

According to a High Point police report, it happened between 8:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on June 10 in the Meadow Creek community off Johnson Street.

“I didn’t know they ransacked the whole house,” said the homeowner, who asked FOX8 not to reveal her identity. “It’s sad to say, but we always have to be alert and be careful.”

The homeowners were at work at the time and got an alert from their home surveillance system when someone was inside the garage.

Deputies look for couple who abandoned children on island at SC lake

The police report reveals more than a dozen luxury items were stolen. The owner believes the criminal spent about half an hour inside the home.

“They ransacked our house. Flipped mattresses. Pulled out every drawer. They even went up to the attic,” she said. “They were looking for probably a large sum of money…anything they can get that can turn quick cash.”

The homeowner called her neighbor Melissa Shouse to go check things out around the home.

“I believe that they’ve been watching our neighborhood,” Shouse said. “I believe they’ve been in our neighborhood, and they know what we’re doing when we’re doing it.”

Shouse found a broken window in the backyard.

“That was when we knew 100 percent that there was a person inside the house,” she said. “They crowbarred the window open, so don’t think that if you have your windows locked that someone cannot get in because they can obviously put a crowbar under and pop those locks very easily and go in and out as easy as walking through the front door.”

The homeowners saw a suspicious person outside the front door through the surveillance system walking back and forth, banging on the door and windows for around two minutes. He also appeared to be talking to someone over the phone.

3 teens wanted in Hickory murder captured, 1 still on the run, police say

Shouse told FOX8 she spotted the man in the video walking down the road before law enforcement made it to the home.

“Seeing him and making eye contact with him, and it not deterring them from burglarizing the home right next to me,” she said.

Whoever was inside flipped mattresses, broke vases, removed pictures, emptied drawers and more.

According to the police report, the criminals ended up stealing more than $31,000 dollars in clothing and accessories from inside a bedroom.

“You might’ve gotten what you went for; you might not have gotten what you went for. But what you didn’t break is the spirit,” Shouse said. “You didn’t break our neighborhood. You didn’t break our faith in humanity.”

Shouse and the homeowner plan to upgrade their security systems and encourage everyone to be alert.

High Point police spent about 45 minutes searching the home. It was processed for fingerprints and evidence by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

One person shot at Club Orion in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say one person was shot and injured at a night club early Saturday morning. Police responded to Club Orion at W. Market Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital where they are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hotel robbed at gunpoint, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a news release, just before 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the Ramada Inn on the 500 block of Akron Drive regarding the incident. When officers arrived, a hotel employee...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it happened on Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire. The cause of the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Security Systems#Murder
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tree falls on Kannapolis Fire station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro shooter at large, 1 injured, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a shooter in an early Friday morning shooting. Officers were dispatched to a hospital after a person arrived there with gunshot injuries. Police said the person had been shot on Shaw Street. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with information about this...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police cancel search for missing 51-year-old woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem cancelled the search for a missing woman. Officers say Wendy Carrie Taylor, 51, was last seen in the area of Robinhood Road. She's described as a white female, 5'06" tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes. Police said Taylor's hair was recently dyed brown....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged nearly a year after a shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police charged a man accused in a shooting from 2021. It happened on Camden Avenue on July 20, 2021. Police said they found a man who'd been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but said there wasn't enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.
HIGH POINT, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy