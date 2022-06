The MBTA's Green Line B branch will close for 12 days starting Monday in order to upgrade the tracks and install new safety equipment, T officials announced Thursday. The closure starts Monday, June 20 and should end on Friday, July 1. It runs from the Kenmore station all the way out to the Boston College stop. Shuttle buses will replace the trollies, but they will not stop at Packards Corner, Allston Street or Warren Street due to sidewalk access issues at those stops.

