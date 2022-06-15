Johnson powers Fish Tacos to fourth straight win
WILSON, NC – Sean Johnson did it all for Morehead City in their 4-2 victory over the Wilson Tobs at Fleming Stadium on Tuesday.
Leading 3-2 in the eighth inning, Johnson made a spectacular leaping catch at the wall and then fired a seed to first base to double up the Wilson baserunner. In the ensuing frame, Johnson delivered a clutch run-scoring triple to give the Fish Tacos a huge insurance run. The Belmont-Abbey alumnus also picked up an RBI in the fourth inning on a walk.
Gino D’Alessio and Ben Miller also picked up RBIs for the Fish Tacos in the victory.
In his first start of the season right-hander Jared Kollar twirled four innings of no-hit baseball and picked up eight strikeouts in the process.
Reece Wissinger escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth earning his first save of the season.
Morehead City is now 8-5 on the season and returns home to play Wilmington Wednesday night with Walker Hayes performing pregame.
