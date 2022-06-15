ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Johnson powers Fish Tacos to fourth straight win

By Morehead City Marlins
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2ZsW_0gBa0SUf00

WILSON, NC – Sean Johnson did it all for Morehead City in their 4-2 victory over the Wilson Tobs at Fleming Stadium on Tuesday.

Leading 3-2 in the eighth inning, Johnson made a spectacular leaping catch at the wall and then fired a seed to first base to double up the Wilson baserunner. In the ensuing frame, Johnson delivered a clutch run-scoring triple to give the Fish Tacos a huge insurance run. The Belmont-Abbey alumnus also picked up an RBI in the fourth inning on a walk.

Gino D’Alessio and Ben Miller also picked up RBIs for the Fish Tacos in the victory.

In his first start of the season right-hander Jared Kollar twirled four innings of no-hit baseball and picked up eight strikeouts in the process.

Reece Wissinger escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth earning his first save of the season.

Morehead City is now 8-5 on the season and returns home to play Wilmington Wednesday night with Walker Hayes performing pregame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Marlins win sixth straight; Tobs fall

WILMINGTON, NC- The Morehead City Marlins bested the Wilmington Sharks 6-0 at Buck Hardee Field to pick up their sixth consecutive victory. The Marlins have moved into a tie for second place in the Coastal Plain League standings. Things got going in the first inning when Sean Johnson and Ben Watson led off the game […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Marlins top Wilmington again for seventh straight

MOREHEAD CITY, NC- The Morehead City Marlins won their seventh straight game on a walk-off RBI single from catcher Zack Miller. In a back and forth affair it took ten innings to decide the winner, as the Marlins beat the Wilmington Sharks for the fourth time this week by a score of 6-5. Both squads […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Big Rock Tournament boaters talk superstitions

Do you believe in superstitions? Many competitors in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament do. Nexstar, WNCT celebrate Founder’s Day by giving back. Juneteenth celebration works to benefit everyone …. Jacksonville organizations come together for good …. 9 On Your Side Evening Edition – 5pm. Caitlyn’s Courage saving...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Wilson, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Wilson, NC
Sports
WNCT

Big Rock blog: Charities benefit from tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re entering the final stretch of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. There are two days of fishing left and not much has changed on the leaderboard after Monday’s active day. No fish were caught Tuesday and catches on Wednesday and Thursday didn’t change the top three spots. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
Person
Walker Hayes
WITN

Navy commander honored as hero at Big Rock fishing tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament continued Wednesday with fishermen on the hunt for a record-breaking marlin. After five different boats caught blue marlins Monday, boats were greeted by bumpy waters and powerful winds Tuesday, and no marlins were caught. The first, and eventually...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
coastalreview.org

Estuarine flounder dealer permits now available

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries on Monday began issuing new permits licensed fish dealers must have to purchase estuarine-caught flounder from fishermen during this year’s commercial southern flounder season, the dates for which have not been announced. Applications for the free, estuarine flounder dealer permit are available...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC 4th of July fireworks canceled after Lenoir County explosion

SWANSBORO, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina fireworks display has been canceled after last week’s fireworks explosion in Lenoir County. Officials said landowner Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field at a farm on Bulltown Road in LaGrange, which led to the brush fire that ultimately consumed a shipping container with commercial-grade fireworks. It eventually exploded.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Bladen; Brunswick; Carteret; Columbus; Craven; Dare; Duplin; Greene; Hyde; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; New Hanover; Onslow; Pamlico; Pender; Pitt; Robeson; Tyrrell; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAUFORT BLADEN BRUNSWICK CARTERET COLUMBUS CRAVEN DARE DUPLIN GREENE HYDE JONES LENOIR MARTIN NEW HANOVER ONSLOW PAMLICO PENDER PITT ROBESON TYRRELL WASHINGTON
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville organizations come together for good cause

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local organizations in Jacksonville are coming together to give back.  The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting a food and supply drive for Onslow Community Outreach.   The clinic reached out to Onslow Community Outreach to find out what their biggest needs are right now. Some of those […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Morehead City announces new fire Chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C (WNCT) – City Manager Ryan T. Eggleston announced the promotion of Courtney Wade as our new Morehead City Fire-EMS Chief. “I appreciate Chief Wade’s assistance over the past few months as he has served in the interim capacity since Chief Jamie Fulk’s retirement, and Courtney has shown himself to be reliable, professional, […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
M

Things to do in Atlantic Beach

If you are looking for a laid-back and fun vacation this summer, then you can't go wrong with Atlantic Beach, NC. There are many different activities you can do. The most obvious thing is to hit the beach! The main public access is at the circle and you have to pay to park during the prime of the summer. There are a few spots you can check out at the circle where you can buy ice cream. Bring some sunscreen!
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy