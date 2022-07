KDOT's Tom Hein joins us every Wednesday morning on Steve and Ted. Today they discuss some closures at Kellogg and I-135. The ramps will close for 2 hours each today, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday it is northbound I-135 to Kellogg closing at 9 a.m. Thursday it is eastbound Kellogg to I-135 at 9 a.m. Friday it is westbound Kellogg to I-135.