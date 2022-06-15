ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jason Garrett to take over for Drew Brees on NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’

By Dan Mennella, Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8Teh_0gBa093L00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After nearly a week of speculation , NBC has officially announced that former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will replace former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an analyst on NBC's 'Football Night in America.'

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” said Garrett. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. Can’t wait to get started!”

Garrett, 56, has been calling USFL games for NBC this spring, following his dismissal last season as Giants offensive coordinator. Prior to that, Garrett spent 10 seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the team with which he spent the bulk of his playing career as a backup to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Garrett will be stepping into Brees' old role as a studio analyst on the weekly Sunday night showcase game, alongside host Maria Taylor and analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms. It remains unclear whether Garrett would also replace Brees for color commentary on NBC's broadcast of Notre Dame football games.

Brees, a future Hall of Famer, departed NBC after one season marked by decidedly mixed reviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Tony Dungy
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Football Games#Football Night In America#American Football#Nbc Sports#Usfl#Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#Hall Of Famer#Notre Dame
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Deion Sanders hasn't given any indication that he plans on leaving Jackson State, but that won't stop rumors from circulating around the college football world. During the latest edition of 247Sports' The Block, Carl Reed shared his thoughts on Sanders' future as a college football coach. Reed suggested that Sanders...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy