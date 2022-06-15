Jason Garrett to take over for Drew Brees on NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After nearly a week of speculation , NBC has officially announced that former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will replace former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an analyst on NBC's 'Football Night in America.'

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” said Garrett. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. Can’t wait to get started!”

Garrett, 56, has been calling USFL games for NBC this spring, following his dismissal last season as Giants offensive coordinator. Prior to that, Garrett spent 10 seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the team with which he spent the bulk of his playing career as a backup to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Garrett will be stepping into Brees' old role as a studio analyst on the weekly Sunday night showcase game, alongside host Maria Taylor and analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms. It remains unclear whether Garrett would also replace Brees for color commentary on NBC's broadcast of Notre Dame football games.

Brees, a future Hall of Famer, departed NBC after one season marked by decidedly mixed reviews.