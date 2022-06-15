ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 accused of trafficking guns from South Carolina to Philadelphia

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htOr0_0gBZzzMB00

PHILADELPHIA (WSPA) — A Pennsylvania man and a South Carolina man have been accused of trafficking dozens of guns from South Carolina to Philadelphia.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Terrance Darby, 41, of Philadelphia, and Ontavious Plumer, 32, of Due West, are charged with unlicensed dealing and transport of firearms, conspiracy to engage in unlicensed dealing of firearms, and making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The attorney’s office said Darby and Plumer conspired with at least four other people to illegally straw purchase about 60 guns from gun shops in South Carolina before driving them to Philadelphia.

Deputies look for couple who abandoned children on island in Lake Hartwell

Investigators said Darby would place orders with Plumer, who would then direct others to buy the guns and take them to Philadelphia.

The U.S. Attorney said this is the third set of charges in the last two months targeting illegal firearms trafficking from southern states into Philadelphia.

“With today’s charges, we have shut off yet another valve to stem the flow of guns into Philadelphia,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams said. “Our Office is working with urgency and determination to get guns off the streets of our city.”

Darby also faces drug trafficking and gun possession related to methamphetamine, fentanyl and two guns found in his home in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Aspiring Pa. Proud Boy sentenced to 2 weeks behind bars for role in Capitol riot

A once-aspiring Proud Boy from Camden County was sentenced Friday to two weeks’ incarceration for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Lawrence Earl Stackhouse III, 33, of Blackwood, had texted a friend the week before the insurrection asking for an application to join the group. He was wearing a Proud Boys hoodie as he followed the mob past the smashed windows of the Capitol building and through the kicked-in door of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

State Troopers Now Patrolling High-Crime Areas in Philly

Amid surging violence and a shortage in officers, Philadelphia Police announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Police aimed at increasing the presence of law enforcement in areas of the city hit hardest by crime. The public safety program, named “Operation Trigger Lock,” puts state troopers with Philadelphia police highway patrol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
South Carolina State
WTAJ

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Rioter That Blew Up An ATM In Philly Gets 15 Years In Prison

The last days of May 2020 and into the first week of June were filled with lawlessness in Philadelphia. This was a violent riot that was to protest George Floyd being killed by police in Minneapolis, over 1100 miles away. Rioting gripped the nation and in Philadelphia, it seemed as though criminals were able to get away with anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
SCDNReports

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-Law With Flare Gun

South Carolina Man Shoots Father-In-LawSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor & Betty Smith. Father's Day should be pretty tense at Michael Jermaine Jefferson's house. Police say the 43-year-old man shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Drug Trafficking#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 3 Women Walking Down South Philadelphia Street Brutally Attacked Unprovoked By Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South St. Shooting Suspects Back in Philly, Arraigned on Murder Charges

Quadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington, the 18-year-old men accused of killing of two bystanders in the South Street mass shooting, were back in Philadelphia Thursday and arraigned on murder charges. Dukes-Hill, of Drexel Hill in Delaware County, and Whittington, of Philadelphia, are friends and fled together to Virginia after the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Camden Police Credits Critical Piece Of Technology For Closing Books On More Crimes In City

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden police say a critical piece of technology has helped close the books on more crimes within the city, and it’s even helping neighboring communities as well. Every gun leaves its own unique markings on ejected shell casings. For the past seven years, the Camden Police Department has been taking advantage of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. It’s the only NIBIN machine in South Jersey, given to the department by the ATF. “It runs it through a database that has millions upon millions of entries and it can link that gun back to several different crimes that have...
CAMDEN, NJ
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

52K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy