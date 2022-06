ATLANTA - Atlanta police are hoping a $25,000 reward will lead to those responsible for continued crimes committed in protest of the so-called "Cop City" project. Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing properties both at the future site of the first responder training facility and at various other locations of businesses which are working on the project.

