Tourism company RealNZ faces charges over Milford Sound moorings

Belize is often called the "Secret Gem of the Caribbean." And it's no wonder why. This tiny Central American country is overflowing with natural beauty, friendly people, and unique culture. If you're looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Belize is the perfect destination. You can find yourself surrounded by lush jungle, pristine beaches, and stunning Maya ruins. The best part about Belize is that it still feels like a hidden gem. You won't find overcrowded tourist traps or screaming children here. Instead, you'll discover a laid-back atmosphere and a welcoming community of locals. Before exploring all that Belize offers, you need to make sure you have your passport photo. US citizens can stay in Belize for up to 90 days without a visa, but you'll need a passport valid for at least six months beyond your planned departure date. Once you have your passport in hand, you're ready to start planning your trip. There's so much to see and do in Belize, from exploring ancient Maya ruins to relaxing on the beach. And what makes Belize even more remarkable is its people. The locals are some of the warmest and most welcoming you'll ever meet. They'll make you feel right at home from the moment you arrive. It does not surprise that more than 70% of the top 100 travel influencers listed Belize as the go-to destination in Central America. So, look no further than Belize if you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination that has it all.

4 DAYS AGO