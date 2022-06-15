Tourism company RealNZ faces charges over Milford Sound moorings
By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
3 days ago
A major tourism company is being sued over unconsented moorings in Milford Sound. Environment Southland investigated complaints about two RealNZ-owned moorings at Harrison Cove. Its resource management manager, Donna...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The manager of a Shell gas stop in California was fired this week after he accidentally trimmed more than $6 from his station’s premium fuel prices for three hours.
'Idiot' council bosses have been blasted for closing a popular Dorset beach during the middle of the heatwave. Traders in Lyme Regis are furious that officials are carrying out dredging works while Britain bakes under 30C sunshine. Normally in June, the sandy beach would be teeming with tourists and families...
Disney’s latest travel offering is an extravagant, round-the-world trip to all 12 of its theme parks that comes with a hefty price tag. The entertainment giant on Wednesday (16 June) announced it would fly 75 super fans to its 12 Disney resorts around the world – from California and Florida to Shanghai and Tokyo – in July 2023 for a 24-day trip worth $110,00 (90,558). According to the Disney website, the itinerary for “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” also includes stops at destinations which do not have a Disney resort, with planned tours of the...
The push comes after the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece and others have lifted similar requirements as pandemic restrictions ease around the world. The U.S. still requires all travelers flying into the country to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test or proof that they recovered from Covid, regardless of their vaccination status or citizenship.
After a long two years, global air travel is rebounding — fast — as travelers are looking to make up for lost time. That could look like finally booking a delayed honeymoon, jetting off on an active adventure, or embarking on a multi-generational trip. If you're looking to splurge, or just want more space for your entire crew, consider booking a villa, where you'll have everything you need to kickstart your relaxation as soon as you walk through the door.
We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. You’ve got your destination picked out, you’ve researched itineraries and you’re ready to plunk down some...
FILE — People in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 20, 2022. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times) The three sizable urban centers in the United States where the coronavirus is spreading fastest right now have something in common: They are major warm-weather tourist destinations.
Because it’s responsible for so many once-in-a-lifetime experiences and memories, there’s no question that travel has a lasting impact on all of us. What experts are now starting to understand more clearly, though, is the lasting impact it also has on the environment and the people who actually live in a destination. Just look at Venice, Italy. It’s sinking, and locals are moving out in droves because overtourism is depleting natural resources and making the city too crowded for anyone to live comfortably. That’s just one example of a growing problem and the reason sustainable travel is so vital.
Rail strikes next week could cost the tourism, leisure and theatre industries more than £1bn, the government has been told. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry group UK Hospitality, gave the estimate after a union confirmed industrial action would go ahead. “At the best, we think it’s going to take a hit to hospitality revenues of over half a billion pounds,” she told Times Radio.The industry chief added: “If you look across the whole tourism, and leisure and theatre industries as a whole, you are definitely looking at an economic hit of over a billion pounds.”On Saturday, union...
Lisbon is the capital of Portugal and a city filled with a diverse culture that lends to its growing tourism industry. Known for its beautiful beaches and colorful buildings, the coastal city offers some of the best views in the world. Things to see and do in Lisbon. Tourists flock...
A group of restaurants on the popular holiday island of Mallorca have banned tourists wearing certain clothes associated with “drunken tourism”.Eleven venues associated with the Palma Beach brand in the party resort of Playa de Palma have created a new dress code, which prohibits football strips and boob tube tops.Swimwear, trunks and novelty accessories bought from roadside vendors - such as glow-in-the-dark hats and gold chains - are also forbidden, as is clothing with the logo of businesses which promote drinking.The idea is to weed out intoxicated, disruptive visitors, according to local business owners.CEO of Palma Beach, Juanmi Ferrer, told...
Belize is often called the "Secret Gem of the Caribbean." And it's no wonder why. This tiny Central American country is overflowing with natural beauty, friendly people, and unique culture. If you're looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Belize is the perfect destination. You can find yourself surrounded by lush jungle, pristine beaches, and stunning Maya ruins. The best part about Belize is that it still feels like a hidden gem. You won't find overcrowded tourist traps or screaming children here. Instead, you'll discover a laid-back atmosphere and a welcoming community of locals. Before exploring all that Belize offers, you need to make sure you have your passport photo. US citizens can stay in Belize for up to 90 days without a visa, but you'll need a passport valid for at least six months beyond your planned departure date. Once you have your passport in hand, you're ready to start planning your trip. There's so much to see and do in Belize, from exploring ancient Maya ruins to relaxing on the beach. And what makes Belize even more remarkable is its people. The locals are some of the warmest and most welcoming you'll ever meet. They'll make you feel right at home from the moment you arrive. It does not surprise that more than 70% of the top 100 travel influencers listed Belize as the go-to destination in Central America. So, look no further than Belize if you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination that has it all.
Comments / 0