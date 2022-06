Facing subway dispatcher staffing challenges, the MBTA is cutting service on the Red, Orange and Blue lines all summer starting Monday, the embattled agency said Friday. Those three lines will run on a Saturday schedule during the week — except on July 4, when there will be regular weekday service to accommodate crowds heading to and from Independence Day celebrations. Weekend service, and Green Line service, will remain the same, according to the MBTA.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO