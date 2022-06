Movie Night in Meridian is supposed to be one of the bright spots for so many families this summer. Unfortunately, the actions of a few have ruined a good thing for the rest of us. In a post to their Facebook page yesterday, the organizers behind the event which is sponsored by Sparklight, shared in a post on social media last night that they will be canceling tomorrow night’s Sparklight Movie Night due to issues movie-goers experienced at the first event.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO