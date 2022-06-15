ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50-year Pretzel and Water Ice Store in South Jersey Closing For Good

By Chris Coleman
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 3 days ago
A pretzel and water ice business that's been a part of South Jersey for half of a century has closed for good. South Jersey Pretzel and Water Ice, which was located on the White Horse Pike in Stratford, served...

catcountry1073.com

