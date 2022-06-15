Claudia Tenney offers criticism as House Jan. 6 committee lays out case against Trump

While the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol aired its preliminary hearing June 9, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, was on Newsmax, a conservative news network.

As Tenney spoke, muted live video of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, played in the background. As Cheney laid out the case that former President Donald Trump knew his election fraud claims were false but used them to rally supporters, Tenney attacked the committee.

“I just can’t believe how embarrassing it is to have Liz Cheney stand there, being praised by (U.S. Rep.) Bennie Thompson as a patriot, and all I can think about is the years of ridicule and vicious statements made about her father,” Tenney said. “And here she is, currying favor with the Democrats because she has an obsession with Donald Trump.”

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, are the only Republicans on the select committee, chaired by Thompson.

Tenney, who represents New York’s 22nd Congressional District, was the only member of Congress not seated by Jan. 6, 2021. While rioters waving Trump flags and white supremacist Proud Boys stormed the Capitol building, she was in virtual court hearings in Oswego County to determine the winner in the race.

Tenney eventually would edge out incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes in a rematch of the 2018 election.

At the time, Tenney issued a statement that said the Constitution and rule of law could only be safeguarded by acting legally and peacefully.

“Deep concerns over election integrity do not justify violence or property destruction,” she said.

Tenney and Trump

The influence of Trump’s backing on Tenney’s political fate has been apparent. Her two congressional victories, in 2016 and 2020, came with Trump’s name at the top of the ballot.

The former president came to Utica in 2018 to campaign for Tenney, though she came up short against Brindisi. She now plans to run in the Republican-friendly 24th Congressional District in 2022; she posted a video with Trump from 2021 on Twitter after announcing her plans to run in the district in May.

Tenney came to Trump’s defense following the June 9 hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, which she labeled as partisan despite the presence of Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger.

“It is partisan performance art produced by the mainstream media to defame President Trump, attack his supporters, divide the American people, and advance the federal takeover of our elections,” she said in a statement.

Tenney and election integrity

The race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District was fraught with errors in documentation and required canvassing hundreds of ballots that had been administratively rejected, revealed in the protracted judicial review of ballots by state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte.

During the judicial review, ballots were returned to the county boards of elections for error correction three times. In that span, 35 missed votes were tabulated in Herkimer County, 46 misplaced ballots in Broome and Chenango counties were counted and 1,093 valid ballots, improperly rejected by Oneida County, were counted.

DelConte didn’t blame wrongdoing or the coronavirus pandemic for the failure to follow state election guidelines, however.

“To be clear, there is absolutely no evidence or even an allegation before this Court of any fraud on the part of the Boards or the campaigns,” DelConte said in a Dec. 8, 2020, decision. “Nor is there any evidence that the Boards' failures and errors were a result of the pandemic, recent amendments to the Election Law, or a strain upon the Boards of Elections' capacity and resources.”

Story:Tenney talks mass shootings, COVID-19 investigation and January 6 hearings

Story:Oneida County will have a new House representative in 2023. A look at who it may be

After conceding, Brindisi called for an investigation by state and federal officials into the errors in the 2020 election in the congressional district, which he said could have disenfranchised hundreds or even thousands of voters.

Shortly after taking office, Tenney founded the House Election Integrity Caucus to investigate election security, drive policy solutions and improve the administration of elections. The caucus is made up solely of Republicans.

So far the caucus, co-chaired by Tenney and U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-California, has sent several letters on different concerns related to influence on elections.

In April, the caucus sent a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to request answers on the social media platform’s decision to censor the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020.

In June 2021, the caucus sent a second letter to request financial records from Tiana Epps-Johnson, the executive director of the Center for Tech and Civic Life, on the nonprofit's distribution of $350 million in private donations from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Steve Howe is the city reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email him at showe@gannett.com.