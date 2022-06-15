Polk County paramedic dies while on duty, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County Fire Rescue engineer and paramedic died while on duty Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Douglas Clemmons, 56, had been working with PCFR since 1995. His death occurred at Fire Station 27, in Indian Lake Estates.

The cause and other details of Clemons’ death have yet to be released.

