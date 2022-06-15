ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalytic converter stolen off Hazle Township resident’s car

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a Luzerne County resident’s car on May 27 according to police.

Troopers said they investigated a theft of a catalytic converter from the parking lot of 105 Laurel Mall Drive in Hazle Township.

Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Hazle Township

According to officials, an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a 2001 Jeep Cherokee “Laredo.” The converter was valued at $300.

Investigators said the crime occurred between 9:45 am and 11:00 am.

Hazleton State Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Minscavage at (570)459-3890.

Lisa Corradini
3d ago

I agree with James, the places that buy this stuff need too be held accountable also. The grave markers and the catalytic converters are not just lying around someone's house to be sold as scrap !!!!

James Vuk
3d ago

they need to catch the people who's buying up these obviously stolen catalytic converters

