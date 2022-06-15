ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls nearly 3 million vehicles amidst rollaway concern

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Ford Motor Company has recalled nearly three million vehicles because of a damaged or missing part that could prevent the automobiles from shifting into the gear intended by the driver.

This includes the potential for a car to not properly shift into park and roll away in an “unexpected direction,” according to a report. The driver does not receive a warning message or audible chime.

Ford recalls 49,000 electric Mustangs, says battery may overheat

The following models of Ford are affected by the recall:

  • 2013-2019 Escape — 1,726,763
  • 2013-2018 C-Max — 143,220
  • 2013-2016 Fusion — 439,483
  • 2013-2021 Transit Connect — 107,102
  • 2015-2018 Edge — 509,400

The exact number of vehicles affected is 2,925,968, but Ford officials said they expect roughly 1% to be affected. The root cause is “unknown,” but officials said, “heat and humidity have the potential to contribute to the hydrological breakdown of the bushing material.”

US product recalls on pace for record high

Ford Motor Company recalled 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric cars on Monday after a report came out that they are fixing an issue regarding a battery component with the potential to overheat. That could lead to the car losing power while driving, according to Ford officials. This is the sixth recall regarding the Mach-E electric car since March 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
