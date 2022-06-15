Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Originally Focused on a Different Lead

The latest generation of "Pokemon" games, "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Violet," were first announced back in February. And although gamers were immediately smitten with the new round of Starter Pokemon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — everyone has been waiting to learn more about the next wave of monsters that can be captured in the series' newest region. On the morning of June 1, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet," which showed off some interesting stealth mechanics, new Professors, and (of course) plenty of Pokemon. Among these were returning favorites like Pikachu, awesome-looking legendaries named Koraidon and Miraidon, and the internet's newest hero: Lechonk.
