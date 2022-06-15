ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old shot in the leg in Tampa; investigation underway

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Tampa PD said, minutes before 9:30 a.m., a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on East Seward Street and 11th Street.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further details have not been released, but Tampa PD said the investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday's shooting comes days after another 16-year-old was shot in Tampa. In Friday's shooting, per Tampa PD, the 16-year-old was reportedly shot in the arm .

Recently, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor implored for an end to gun violence .

"We, as a community, have to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them to begin with," O'Connor said. "Anyone illegally possessing a gun in the city of Tampa this summer will be arrested."

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

