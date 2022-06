Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s been training over the offseason on multiple different areas of his game instead of just focusing on his knee like he had to in 2021. “I’ve just been able to focus on the entirety of myself, weight room and conditioning, on field, throwing, mechanics, all of it’s not really focusing on the knee,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “It’s just getting back to where I was prior. And I’ve been able to focus on the entirety of myself as a player.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO