Preston, ID

'No one left behind': Local stakes embark on LDS pioneer treks

By TERESA CHIPMAN and NECIA SEAMONS
 4 days ago

The Preston South Stake youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints traveled to Wyoming last week, June 6 to 9, for a reenactment of the Martin and Willie Handcart Companies journey. With a theme of “No one left behind,” approximately 270 youth and leaders pulled handcarts on the trails around Martin’s Cove and Sixth Crossing and visited Independence Rock.

Due to the limited number of people allowed on the trails at one time, the stake split into groups that traveled about an hour apart.

On the last day the company visited Rock Creek Hollow. For many that hollow and the stories told there touched them the most. Each of them came away with a better understanding not only of the sacrifices made by the early saints but also the reasons why they did so.

President Gordon B. Hinckley said in the 1994 dedicatory prayer of Rock Creek Hollow that “this area may be sacred to all who shall visit it, that such visits may have a sobering effect upon those who come, that having visited here they will leave with a finer sense of appreciation and gratitude and an increase in their faith.”

James and Xochithl Frankman did a fantastic job as the stake leaders organizing the trek and they had many good people helping. In addition to those walking, many others participated, providing meals, transportation and equipment for those walking.

The previous week, from June 1 to 4, almost 400 members of the Franklin Stake participated in a reenactment of the Martin and Willie Handcart Companies trek west in Hull Valley. Gathering on June 12 at the Franklin Stake Center, many people spoke about the unity and love they felt as they worked and played together during the event. Learning about the sacrifices made by the people who came west to build the communities the participants now live in, enriched their lives, and deepened the gratitude they feel for the pioneers’ beliefs and values, they said.

The Franklin Stake was organized by Leo and Alecia Robertson, Troy and Jennifer Larsen and Tony and Jill Hale under the direction of the Franklin Stake Presidency.

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

