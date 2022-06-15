ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armed groups swarm through city in southern Mexico

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gBZrS8e00

Dozens of heavily armed men swarmed through the Mexican colonial-era city of San Cristobal de las Casas, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that one person was killed in confrontations between two gangs.

López Obrador said the confrontation involved “two groups that are fighting for control of a market” in San Cristobal. The dispute apparently involved the control of contraband sold in the market.

It was unclear if either of the groups were drug gangs. López Obrador claimed that 75% of homicides in Mexico “are related to confrontations between gangs.”

Powerful drug cartels, and their disputes for territory, have fueled much of Mexico's persistently high homicide rate. There were over 34,300 homicides in Mexico in 2021.

López Obrador said that in states where one gang is in undisputed control, there are few murders.

Frightened residents in San Cristobal de las Casas posted videos of the armed men Tuesday, showing organized squads of men carrying military-style rifles through the city.

San Cristobal de las Casas was briefly taken over by Indigenous Zapatista rebels during their 1994 uprising. The southern city is popular among tourists.

Comments / 268

Mardi Gras
3d ago

How many of the gang members entered Mexico as migrants looking for a better life. I wonder how many gang members have crossed our border with fake families claiming. they want a better life.

Reply(38)
174
Sanchez Roy
2d ago

This happens in unarmed society. Good hard working citizens have to run and hide even when their family is being murdered. This is the democrats dream.

Reply(18)
76
TinMan Tinney
3d ago

Take care of your own problems Mexico!! No more hand-outs! When Americans offered to help you refused help. When Americans asked for help you refused to help. You Reap what you Sow!!

Reply(26)
65
