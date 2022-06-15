Mingo County Deputies hunt for cable thieves

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three men who stole several thousand dollars worth of internet cable on Tuesday.

Deputies say that the three suspects fled from law enforcement and ended their pursuit at Howard’s Hollow.

Deputies found a truck driven by the suspects loaded with stolen cable at the property.

If you have any information about the driver of this vehicle or the whereabouts of its owner please contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-235-0300.











