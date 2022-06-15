ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Mingo County Deputies hunt for cable thieves

By Will Carroll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three men who stole several thousand dollars worth of internet cable on Tuesday.

Deputies say that the three suspects fled from law enforcement and ended their pursuit at Howard’s Hollow.

Deputies found a truck driven by the suspects loaded with stolen cable at the property.

If you have any information about the driver of this vehicle or the whereabouts of its owner please contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-235-0300.

Mingo County, WV
Mingo County, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

