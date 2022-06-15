ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Court Approves Change Of Venue For Douglas

By Tom Tingerthal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for 28-year-old Zach Douglas of Utica recently filed for a change of venue in each of the two cases against him that include...

St. Joseph man placed on probation after appearing in Grundy County court

A St. Joseph resident, Joshua Harding, has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of passing a bad check. On a plea agreement, Harding was sentenced to 90 days at the Grundy County Jail. Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson suspended the execution of the jail time and placed Harding on two years of supervised probation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
MoDOT Roadwork Plans For June 20-24

The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects that will start and others will continue through the next week. US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to US...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Trenton Utility Committee Meeting

Trenton Utility Committee will discuss finances and review a rate study as they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Old business includes the rate study review and consideration. New business includes the reports from the department heads, the finance report, and a report from...
TRENTON, MO
Government
Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has transported nine individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections following court appearances. They include:. Sasha Campos, 42, Hale Probation Violation – Failure to Appear 4 years DOC. Jessica Gamble, 28, Chillicothe Endangering Welfare of Child 10 years DOC. Karen Wilson, 26, Cowgill...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Mayor Pro Tem, Tony Petre comments on Mayor's Resignation

After the Resignation of the Mayor of Macon, Scott Bigham on Wednesday. The Macon County Home Press reached out to the Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Petre as to how the City shall proceed and for comments about the Resignation. The Mayor Pro Tempore is selected by the City Council annually by vote of the Council to “serve out the duties of the mayor, at this point and time”. When asked if there have been any decisions about how the city will fill the position of Mayor, “We have reached out to multiple sources for direction on how we handle this, what I know is, at this point in time, the Mayor Pro Tem takes on the duties as the Mayor until the Council makes an appointment to the position of Mayor.” If the City Council decides to appoint a mayor, “to my understanding, it can be anyone qualified to run of the city office of Mayor.” The next election cycle for Mayor is in 2026. When asked if this discussion would be made in open Council “to the best of my knowledge. That does not fall into any of allowable closed-session purposes”. So, it will be in open public discussion. This will be addressed in the next regular council meeting; they may hold a special council meeting in the next few days to get council involved after they have gathered information to address it in the next regular council meeting.
MACON COUNTY, MO
Prosecutor files felony charge for threats from Blue Springs man that closed schools

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued the following statement today with charges related to the threat that closed eastern Jackson County schools this week:. I want to thank Blue Springs police department, Chief Bob Muenz and the FBI for their quick action regarding a threat of a mass shooting. Their handling of this case was thoughtful and professional and I appreciate their partnership.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Three Arrests In The Area Counties

State Troopers made three arrests in the area counties Thursday. At about 2:35 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan of Humphreys on two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts of alleged unlawful use of a weapon, alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Livingston County Fair Activities

Before the Livingston County Fair begins on July 9th, there are a few competition events that will take place. Fair Board President Jennifer Horton says this includes Archery and Firearms Competitions. Horton says the fair activities for the public begin on Friday the 8th. The Truck and Tractor pull will...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Police, Missouri Department of Conservation investigating the shooting of a fox in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Surrendered On Linn Co Warrant

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested an individual that came to the police department. 3:19 pm, 25-year-old subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active Linn County warrant for Failure to Appear. Subject could not post $5,000.00 Cash Only bond and was transferred to the custody of Linn County Sheriff’s Dept.
LINN COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe R-II School Board Meeting To Include School Security And Field School Sale

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will have a presentation from the School Resource Officer, Mike Lewis on Tuesday. The Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the District office. Lewis will have a presentation about emergency procedures and discuss possible upgrades to district facilities to provide for the safety of the district’s students, teachers, staff, and guests.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Information Sought On Fox Shooting

A report of a fox shot from the roadway in the 1500 block of Third Street was investigated by the Chillicothe Police Department and Department of Conservation. Chillicothe Police received the report Wednesday for the incident that had happened Tuesday at about 11:30 pm. A resident reported hearing gunshots and looked out of the window to see an older red Ford Ranger p/u sideways in the street, facing their driveway. The vehicle then sped off. The following morning, the citizen found a dead fox with a gunshot wound, in the yard near his front window.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Woman from Galt arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt woman on June 14th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Forty-one-year-old Melissa Brill’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 14th. Brill’s...
GALT, MO
Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Holt Teen Arrested on Outstanding Warrants Wednesday

A teen from Holt was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants Wednesday in Dekalb County. At 10:35 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael Sharp who was wanted on two Clay County failure to appear warrants for original charges of traffic violations. He was also cited for exceeding...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

