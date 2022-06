It would be hard to dispute that Candace Parker may be the greatest Women’s basketball player to come out of Illinois. Candace earned every honor possible in leading Naperville Central to state titles in 2003 and 2004. Besides being an All-Stater and prep All-American her greatest honors were being selected Ms. Illinois Basketball in 2002, 2003 & 2004. Many remember the national headline when she dunked in game competition. Candace also won the slam-dunk competition against the boys in the 2004 McDonald’s All-American game. When her prep career concluded Parker scored 2,768 points (23 ppg.) and had 1,592 rebounds (13.2 rpg.).

