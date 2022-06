Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has clearly lost patience with his team after an incredibly embarrassing loss Wednesday. The Tigers lost to the Chicago White Sox 13-0 Wednesday, marking a series sweep and their fifth loss in six games. After falling behind 11-0 in the first six innings, the Tigers had to resort to using three position players to pitch the final three innings. Hinch said that alone should be enough to make the team feel embarrassed.

