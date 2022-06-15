ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits in Yountville veterans home killings

 3 days ago

YOUNTVILLE (AP) - California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits against the state stemming from a shooting at a home for veterans in Northern California where a former patient fatally shot three female mental health workers and then himself.

On March 9, 2018, Albert Wong, 36, took hostage three staffers with The Pathway Home, a nonprofit that operated a program at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. The nonprofit treated veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wong, a decorated U.S. soldier who spent a year in Afghanistan, had been treated at the program but was expelled after he refused to comply with his treatment plan. Officials said Wong shot and killed 42-year-old Jennifer Golick, 48-year-old Christine Loeber and 29-year-old Jennifer Gonzales before killing himself. Golick and Gonzales were counselors and Loeber was the director of the program.

Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed to the Napa Valley Register Tuesday the money will settle all four cases against CalVet brought by families of the three women.

The settlement "authorizes $51 million one-time to pay for settlement costs at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville (where Pathway operated) related to the shooting," according to state budget documents approved this week by the Legislature, the Napa Valley Register reported.

The settlements will include $7 million for Loeber's estate, $11 million to the estate of Golick, and $30 million for the estate of Gonzales. It was not immediately clear late Tuesday how the remaining $3 million would be used, the newspaper reported.

"Our hearts remain with the victims and their families," Sin said in a statement. "We recognize that their loss is ongoing and that the pain of losing these women will never truly go away, but only hope they are now able to put a piece of this tragedy behind them."

Settlement payments will become final after the California budget, which takes effect July 1, is approved by the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

CBS San Francisco

Pride flag burning at Pacifica school believed to be hate crime

PACIFICA – The burning of a Pride flag in Pacifica at an elementary school earlier this month is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Friday. Pacifica police were called to an after-school program on the campus of Sunset Ridge Elementary School on Inverness Drive at 2:08 p.m. on June 6, after a Pride flag was discovered missing from outside a classroom. It wasn't until the following day that the flag was discovered burned on the other side of campus. "Crimes involving hate will not be tolerated in our community and will be thoroughly investigated," Pacifica Police Chief Daniel Steidle said in a statement. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department or call a Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.
PACIFICA, CA
sjvsun.com

Officially Congresswoman: Conway takes oath, succeeds Nunes in Congress

Residents of California’s 22nd Congressional District are once again represented in the House of Representatives as Connie Conway (R–Tulare) took the oath of office at the end of business Tuesday. That ends a nearly six-month stretch that the district’s constituents were without a Congressman after former representative Devin...
TULARE, CA
