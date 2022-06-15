Corey Knebel can't record an out during blown save on Tuesday

Brandon Drury went 1-for-3 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a solo homer, striking out once, and getting hit by pitch once in the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Drury hit his 13th home run on the season Wednesday which now ranks him 23rd in the league. The Reds third basemen has all around good offensive stats this season as he is batting .270 with an above average OPS of .858. The 29 year old is unranked in the current ECR which is a little off but regardless he is currently clearly a possible pickup in some leagues and he should be snagged as soon as possible as the best batsman on his team.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO