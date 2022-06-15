ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Knebel can't record an out during blown save on Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Knebel allowed three runs (none earned) on a hit and two walks without recording an out on Tuesday against the Marlins and was...

Mets and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (35-29, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (41-23, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Brewers +116; over/under is 7...
Shane McClanahan strikes out seven in loss to Yankees

Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed four runs (one earned), three hits, and two walks over six innings of work against the Yankees on Wednesday evening. He also struck out seven batters but was still charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 4-3.
Reds' TJ Friedl batting ninth on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friedl will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Tommy Pham moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Riley Greene (fractured foot) to make debut Saturday against Rangers

Riley Greene (fractured foot) has been called up by the Detroit Tigers and will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Greene will look to make an immediate impact for a Tigers lineup that has underwhelmed all season. The 21-year-old posted 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A during the 2021 season. The prospect should be immediately picked up in all fantasy formats.
Reds bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (36-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-41, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-0, 2.22 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 9 runs.
Brandon Drury hits solo homer in Reds loss Wednesday night

Brandon Drury went 1-for-3 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a solo homer, striking out once, and getting hit by pitch once in the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Drury hit his 13th home run on the season Wednesday which now ranks him 23rd in the league. The Reds third basemen has all around good offensive stats this season as he is batting .270 with an above average OPS of .858. The 29 year old is unranked in the current ECR which is a little off but regardless he is currently clearly a possible pickup in some leagues and he should be snagged as soon as possible as the best batsman on his team.
Jonathan Heasley lasts just four innings in no decision Wednesday

Jonathan Heasley pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 3-2 win in San Francisco on Wednesday. Heasley needed 92-pitches to navigate through just four innings but he pitched well enough to keep Kansas City tied when he left the game. The outing was his second shortest of the season behind only his 3 1/3 start on May 12. Heasley carries a 3.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings across seven starts in 2022. Heasley’s next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Angels.
Jordan Montgomery posts quality start, fans five in win Friday

Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 12-3 win against the Blue Jays on Friday. Montgomery improved to 3-1 on the season, a record that betrays his 2.72 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 13 starts in 2022. Friday marked Montgomery’s fifth straight quality start and the lefty has made it through five innings in 11 of his 13 starts. Montgomery has also not allowed more than three runs in any start this season. The only thing fantasy managers could ask for is more strikeouts as he sits at just 56 in 72 2/3 innings. Monty will look to continue his stellar season in his next start Wednesday against the Rays.
Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

Ohtani's triple with one out in the ninth broke up Tyler Anderson's bit at a no-no in Wednesday's freeway series matchup. The two-way star has looked really good at the plate recently, riding a 10-game hitting streak and going 11-for-28 (.393) in his last seven games played. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the best players in fantasy going forward, especially if his bat can stay hot.
Michael Brantley is grand for Astros in big win Friday

Michael Brantley had a huge night Friday, going 2-for-5 with a grand slam, four RBI and two runs as the Astros crushed the White Sox, 13-3. Brantley took White Sox reliever Matt Foster deep for a game-breaking grand slam in the sixth inning. Houston scored 10 runs in the inning, with three home runs. The veteran outfielder has quietly had a solid season for Houston, hitting .302 with a .384 on-base percentage. Even though Friday was just Brantley's fifth home run of the year, his counting stats should only climb as the summer approaches.
Shawn Armstrong surrenders walk-off homer on Thursday

Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong retired Aaron Judge in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Yankees, then proceeded to give up a walk-off homer off the bat of Anthony Rizzo. Armstrong was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-1.
Luis Severino placed on COVID-19 Injured List Thursday

Luis Severino was placed on the COVID IL by the Yankees on Thursday. As a result, the team signed Ryan Weber to their big league club. (New York Yankees on Twitter) Severino was slated to start on Thursday against the Rays and Clarke Schmidt will start in his place. It is unknown how long Severino will be out, as it varies from a few days to a few weeks with COVID-19. The right-hander has been very good this season, holding a 2.80 ERA and a WHIP of 1.03 to go along with 71 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.
Yoan Moncada leaves Friday's game with right hamstring tightness

Moncada has battled leg injuries all season, mostly with his quad, so it's disconcerting to see him dealing with hamstring tightness. He's going to be evaluated further so the White Sox should provide more word after the game, but don't be surprised to see him hit the IL given all his other injuries this year.
Francisco Lindor homers, drives in four on Friday

With his mom watching in the stands, Lindor hit a three-run home run in the first inning to jump-start things for the Mets. He's now up to 10 home runs on the season, halfway to his 2021 total, and he's well on pace to greatly surpass all of last year's numbers. His 19.4% strikeout rate is slightly elevated but it's obviously not affecting his production, so don't be afraid to buy high on the 28-year-old.
Ramon Laureano generating strong interest from Marlins

The Miami Marlins are "pushing hard" to acquire outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Oakland Athletics, according to Peter Gammons of The Athletic. It doesn't appear that a deal is imminent, but Miami's interest is certainly quite strong. (Peter Gammons on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Marlins' interest in Laureano is somewhat...
Jose Berrios allows three runs in no-decision on Wednesday

Jose Berrios pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight during Toronto's win over Baltimore on Wednesday. Berrios gave up a home run to Adley Rutschman, the first of his career, in the top of the fourth inning and then another to Ryan Mountcastle in the seventh. Other than the two blasts, Berrios was quite sharp on the night, only giving up three hits and walking none. Berrios is allowing a career high 47% hard hit rate and an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph to batters this season but has been pitching better recently, giving up only six runs over his last 22 innings. On the season he is 5-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts through 13 starts. He'll next face the White Sox in an away matchup on Monday.
George Kirby strikes out six in Thursday's loss

George Kirby tossed six innings on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six. His only blemish was allowing a two-run home run to Mike Trout in the third inning, but the Mariners would go on to lose to the Angels 4-1. Fantasy Impact:
Chris Sale expected to start once activated

Chris Sale is expected to be a starter once activated from the IL. There was once talk during Sale's recovery that the Red Sox would initially bring him back in the bullpen. (Chris Cotillo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Manager Alex Cora seemed pretty sure in his comments that they view...
