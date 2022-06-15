ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Plans Upcoming Road Elevation, Paving Projects

By Daniel Nee
shorebeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick Township is preparing its next phase of road elevations and repaving projects. The township council, at its meeting Tuesday night, passed two measures that will led to two separate road projects – one in the northern half of town, and one in the southern half of town....

