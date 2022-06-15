Brick Plans Upcoming Road Elevation, Paving Projects

Rare opportunity to purchase a Fully Furnished oceanfront home with 50 feet of oceanfront and a 180 view of the ocean from both floors. Each identical floor has three large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen, dining, and living area all have great ocean views with newer Anderson windows. Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout both floors. The property has a two-car garage with additional off-street parking for four. Public beach access is directly next to and North of the property with a private pathway from the side of the property. Improvements, since purchased, include new LVP flooring, New Lightning, New Fans, Furniture and Artwork, New Glass Table and Cookware, New Bathroom and Bedroom Mirrors, New Bedding, Smart TVs, Thermostat, Door Locks & date/time logs, and Light Switches, New Gas Grills with Gas Lines, Spray foam insulation and new outdoor plumbing. Extra Storage w/outside door, Utility Room and additional Washer & Dryer behind garage area. 2021 and 2002 Rental History averages $100,000 per season with a predictable increase in demand and rates for 2023 and beyond. This is a conservative number. Maximizing Shoulder Season rentals can also increase rental income. Some of the Brant Beach amenities include Island Market, Cool Delights Ice Cream, Custard Hut and Pizza, Daddy O, Bagels & Beyond, Gifted By The Sea, Brant Beach Yacht Club, St Francis of Assisi Parish, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bayview Park, Pickleball Center, Basketball Courts are located at The Long Beach Township Municipal Building and Long Beach Township Police Department Complex and the Post Office.

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO