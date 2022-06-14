ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

As Fort Worth races toward completion of bond projects, west Fort Worth residents say trail of trash was left behind

By Haley Samsel
fortworthreport.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpty turtle shells. Beer bottles. A duck with a missing foot. Half-buried tires. This is the scene residents living near Lake Como described after a construction crew hired by the city of Fort Worth began repairing a dam in late April. Madi Wright and her partner frequent the lake,...

fortworthreport.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
papercitymag.com

New Breakfast, Sushi and Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Opening in Fort Worth — The Interesting Chains Are Coming

The salmon and spinach Arnold with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce at Toasted Yolk is just one favorite at the growing breakfast empire. Dallas and Fort Worth remain among the fastest growing cities in America. To feed those multiplying masses, a number of interesting (non fast food) restaurant chains are planning to expand their footprint around DFW soon. These are just some of the spinoff restaurants that will soon be dotting the North Texas food landscape.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crain
papercitymag.com

Fishing and Outdoor Mecca Picks Fort Worth For Its First Flagship Store — Your First Look at Karl’s Fishing

The first ever Karl's Fishing and Outdoors store is opening in Fort Worth's WestBend development. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Something fishy is going on at Fort Worth’s WestBend. Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in the development at 1621 River Run. Created for both novice and seasoned anglers alike, Karl’s Fishing started as a direct-to-consumer digital platform. Now, it is marking a new chapter with the opening of this immersive store.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

In Dallas, Sobering Center Removed From Proposed Homeless Facility After Resident Complaints

Last month, a proposed homeless facility in City Council’s District 3 caused a stir among residents in the area. The facility is intended for 2929 S. Hampton Road near Keist Park in Oak Cliff as part of a deal with Dallas County. Residents’ biggest beef with it at the time was that the project would also include a sobering center, a place where intoxicated people can be monitored while they sober up. The facility would also include space for the Dallas Police Department’s RIGHT Care team, which is meant to assist with mental health emergencies.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Owner of Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth Dies at 78

Mike Smith, 78, the longtime owner of Fort Worth’s iconic Paris Coffee Shop, died Monday night in his sleep, NBC 5 has learned. Smith took over the restaurant from his father in 1965 and ran it until April 2021 when he sold it. The new owners renovated the diner on West Magnolia Avenue and reopened it last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Como#Construction Project#Lake Park#Infrastructure#Resource Management#Urban Construction#The Las Vegas Trail
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to shooting call, gang unit assisting with investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Mariposa Apartments located at the 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Friday evening.  At about 6 p.m., East Division officers found a juvenile male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was in the 2200 block of East Loop 820 when he was shot.  The victim was uncooperative with officers, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment.  Gang unit officers are assisting police with the investigation and there is no suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Dallas restaurant ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in America by international judging panel

An Italy-based organization dedicated to recognizing and ranking outstanding pizzas worldwide has ranked a Dallas restaurant among the top 50 pizza makers in America. 50 Top Pizza ranked Partenope Ristorante, Dino and Megan Santonicola’s Italian restaurant in dowtown Dallas, at Number 17. Partenope is the only Texas restaurant to crack the top half of the list; Il Forno in San Antonio ranked 32 and Bufalina Due in Austin was ranked 37. My list would have been different, but this isn’t my list.￼
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Beloved Cowtown Farmers Market Must Move While Magnolia Motor Lounge Brings Its Music and Bar Fun In

Cowtown Farmers Market is a Fort Worth favorite for its fresh produce. Fort Worth locals and supporters of locally grown produce and locally made products ranging from jellies and soaps to baked goods, handmade tamales and pasture-raised meats have been flocking to the slightly wonky pavement of an aging shopping center along Benbrook Traffic Circle for many years. That’s where you can find Cowtown Farmers Market set up on Wednesday and Saturday mornings (from 8 am to noon). Now, Fort Worth’s original, producer-only farmers market needs to look for a new location.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy