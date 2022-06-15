ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VIDEO: WRIGLEY FIELD GETTING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING CAUGHT ON CAMERA!

letsbeardown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather in Chicago for the past couple of days has not been very pretty. In...

www.letsbeardown.com

letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Everybody is passing the buck': Electrical problems at suburban trailer park leave residents hot and bothered

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Their air conditioners are on full blast, but residents of a south suburban mobile home community are still sweating.They worried this would happen.They say they've been complaining about a problem with their power supply for months. Morning Insider Lauren Victory digs into who is to blame for the toasty trailers. It's doggone hot and dachshund Lucy Lu has ice in her water bowl. Her mom, Carol Dills, has been cooling off with frozen paper towels.Mother Nature isn't the only cause of extreme heat at the River Point Mobile Home Community in Burnham. An electrical issue has been affecting power...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed in crash on I-290

CHICAGO – Two people were killed early Saturday in a crash on I-290. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lane near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The car the people were traveling instruck an overhead sign support structure.  All westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for several hours as police investigated. […]
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Found: Two boys, 12 and 14, last seen Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two boys who have been missing since Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana have been found safe.Crown Point Police said the boys, ages 12 and 14, left their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place around 4:30 p.m. Friday.Both boys are African American. The 14-year-old boy is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a white stripe, a black T-shirt, and black gym shoes. The 12-year-old boy is 4-foot-8 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a circular eagle logo, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and a pair of Crocs.Information on where they were found was not made available. 
CROWN POINT, IN
NBC Chicago

See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Unique Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS OF A SHOOTING IN THE MIDDLE OF CHICAGO.

I know that this is not technically Bears news. However, this is still our city and the town where our beloved football team is playing in. Chicago's gun violence has become a true, real imminent problem that needs to be fixed. Here is another example of a terrible event that...
CHICAGO, IL
natureworldnews.com

Intense Storm Leaves 600,000 Homes with Power Outage

The Windy City was slammed with an intense storm that unleashed strong winds, heavy rains, and the potential for a tornado during the same week when Chicago was also dealing with scorching heat. The National Weather Service decided to undertake damage surveys on Tuesday to determine whether or not a tornado struck.
CHICAGO, IL
#Wrigley Field#Caught On Camera#Lightning Strike#Cubs
NBC Chicago

This 100-Year-Old Train Car Outside Chicago is Available to Rent For Weekend Getaways. See Inside

Looking for a getaway that's not too close, yet not too far -- and isn't your typical hotel suite?. For around $200 per night, you and eight guests can spend a few days inside an original Pullman Palace Train Car in Plano, IL. The "Constitution" sleeper car was built in 1905 at the original Pullman Train Factory a few miles outside of Chicago, according to Willie Cade, the train's owner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
olive92.com

Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building

The National Weather Service sent survey crews to the Schaumburg area Tuesday to confirm whether or not a tornado had touched down the night before. As of late afternoon, a survey team was still investigating possible tornado damage in and around Bellwood —a western suburb where wind during Monday evening’s supercell thunderstorm ripped off the roof of an apartment building, displacing 30 families but injuring no one.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wait for traffic light at dangerous intersection could take years; neighbors want solution now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It keeps happening; drivers getting into crashes at an intersection near downtown Chicago. We told you months ago how one business owner documented many of them, to highlight the need for an immediate fix. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports that fix has not been put into place, and returned to ask why.The city has promised a traffic light at the intersection of Halsted and Hubbard streets in the West Loop, but has yet to follow through. After pushing for answers, CBS 2 has learned when it might be installed, but in the meantime there is fear."Our worst...
CHICAGO, IL

