ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Make It A Double: ‘Bar Rescue’ Reportedly Hits 2nd Loveland Spot

By Dave Jensen
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to keep a secret, even in a town that's not as small as it used to be. Even though non-disclosure agreements have been signed, it's clear that 'Bar Rescue' is in town. Earlier in June of 2022, we let you know it appeared that the reality TV...

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Only Ghost Town Lodge Can be Found in Nevadaville

Once a thriving mining town during the 1800s, Nevadaville, Colorado is now mostly abandoned. In fact, as of 1998 a total of just six residents remained living in the Gilpin County location, and today, only two people call the small city home. This is a vast difference from the thousands of residents that inhabited the town years ago.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Food & Drinks
Loveland, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Loveland, CO
Restaurants
City
Loveland, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 The Point

From ‘Aloha’ to ‘Hola:’ Look Inside Windsor’s New Mexican Restaurant

It was late 2020, that Okole Maluna closed after 16 years. For a brief stint, there was an Asian place at the location; now, Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina has come to town. Everyone loved Okole Maluna, at the corner of Main Street and 7th Street in Downtown Windsor, many were happy that they were able to move onto their next adventure, but very sad to see them leave. This new Mexican spot may be able to heal that wound.
WINDSOR, CO
99.9 The Point

Look What ‘Bar Rescue’ Did to Loveland’s CJ’s Patio Grill

TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
LOVELAND, CO
1230 ESPN

The World’s Greatest Traffic Jam Returns To Colorado This Summer

The world's greatest traffic jam - one that you'll actually want to be a part of - is making its return to Colorado this summer. Like many things over the course of the last two years, one of Colorado's most unique, exciting annual events had been temporarily called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this summer, however, it's back -
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Rescue#Food Drink#Blue Sports Grille#Cros
1230 ESPN

This Hidden Gem Elf-Themed Restaurant In Colorado Is So Good. You Been?

I've come across many cool-themed restaurants in my life but the theming on this particular local family-owned restaurant right here in Northern Colorado is my favorite. Weekends are usually a time when you can get together with the fam and go get some delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes it's hard to find a place that everybody likes and agrees on so it can be more trouble than it's worth. We had that issue in my family until we found our new go-to spot, a local family-owned restaurant less than a mile from our home with one of the most fun themes my family has ever seen.
DACONO, CO
KDVR.com

Lil’ Stinker blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s that time once more when Denver Botanic Gardens’ favorite smelly flower is blooming. The infamous Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, is located in the Tropical Conservatory of the Botanic Gardens. The flower last bloomed in 2016, with the blooming estimated to last 24 to 36 hours.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado heading to the ocean

Airbnb is getting a lot of interest from Denver in going to the ocean. 97-degree high on Friday: Pinpoint Weather Alert …. DUI blood results exonerate man in 2 different arrests. Firefighters getting advanced cancer screenings. Colorado inspecting fuel meters for quality control. Fire ban in effect in Front Range...
COLORADO STATE
globalcirculate.com

Casa Bonita’s fountain has been removed from the Lakewood restaurant site

The creators of “South Park” couldn’t have written it better themselves. Casa Bonita’s fountain has disappeared from outside the Lakewood “eatertainment” spot, leaving fans who are waiting impatiently for the destination to reopen without a complete backdrop for their photo ops. Following safety concerns...
LAKEWOOD, CO
denverite.com

Yes, it’s hot outside. But at least there ain’t no skeeters!

Denver summers are getting hotter and hotter. With the heat comes drier conditions and poor air quality, but in a “the glass is half full” outlook, the one thing that doesn’t come around under the ever intense blazing sun? Bugs. More specifically, pest insects. Think mosquitos, gnats,...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Chipper’s Horsetooth Announces New Lanes – For Axe Throwing

Chippers Lanes Horsetooth Center, formerly Horsetooth Lanes, has hosted well over a million games of bowling in its existence. These days, they have much more than bowling. It was about eight years ago that Chippers Horsetooth Center added that big laser tag area. That expansion came after years of the bowling center being known as 'Chippers' as opposed to Horsetooth Lanes.
GREELEY, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy