Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Decatur County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 4,395 (94 unemployed)

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Howard County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

- Total labor force: 5,206 (110 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Page County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 6,394 (132 unemployed)

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Palo Alto County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 4,554 (96 unemployed)

Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pottawattamie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 47,770 (1022 unemployed)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Iowa

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Poweshiek County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.7%

- Total labor force: 10,739 (224 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Worth County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 4,011 (86 unemployed)

FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Dubuque County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 55,114 (1238 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Floyd County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 8,214 (182 unemployed)

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Guthrie County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 5,539 (122 unemployed)

You may also like: Iowa is the #2 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harrison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 7,145 (154 unemployed)

M Floyd // Flickr

#39. Jefferson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 10,102 (222 unemployed)

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Keokuk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 5,165 (116 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Monona County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 4,443 (99 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Union County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 6,142 (136 unemployed)

You may also like: Cities in Iowa with the most living in poverty

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Winneshiek County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 11,956 (258 unemployed)

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#34. Woodbury County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 55,415 (1208 unemployed)

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Wright County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 6,691 (144 unemployed)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Allamakee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.9%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 7,095 (166 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Appanoose County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 6,082 (137 unemployed)

You may also like: States where people in Iowa are getting new jobs

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Benton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

- Total labor force: 12,803 (298 unemployed)

Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cerro Gordo County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 22,327 (510 unemployed)

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dickinson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

- Total labor force: 10,746 (243 unemployed)

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hardin County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 7,924 (181 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Jasper County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 18,743 (431 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Iowa

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Polk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 271,306 (6325 unemployed)

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tama County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 9,165 (209 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Van Buren County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 3,694 (84 unemployed)

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clarke County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 4,847 (115 unemployed)

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clayton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.4%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 9,660 (236 unemployed)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Iowa

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hamilton County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 6,969 (170 unemployed)

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jones County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 10,144 (243 unemployed)

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Louisa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 5,858 (143 unemployed)

Pixabay

#17. Madison County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 8,580 (202 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Webster County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 18,426 (450 unemployed)

You may also like: States sending the most people to Iowa

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#15. Winnebago County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 4,908 (119 unemployed)

David Wilson // Wikimedia

#14. Black Hawk County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 68,213 (1682 unemployed)

Canva

#13. Fayette County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 10,181 (251 unemployed)

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

- Total labor force: 10,740 (268 unemployed)

Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Muscatine County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 20,625 (520 unemployed)

You may also like: Best public high schools in Iowa

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wapello County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

- Total labor force: 16,959 (436 unemployed)

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Henry County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 9,629 (258 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Linn County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 118,172 (3154 unemployed)

Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Emmet County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 5,000 (141 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scott County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -3.0%

- Total labor force: 89,586 (2475 unemployed)

You may also like: Least educated counties in Iowa

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clinton County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 22,111 (656 unemployed)

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Crawford County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 7,925 (246 unemployed)

Library of Congress

#3. Lee County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.6%

--- 1 year change: -2.6%

- Total labor force: 15,104 (525 unemployed)

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Des Moines County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 18,231 (728 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Marshall County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 17,066 (720 unemployed)

You may also like: Warmer winters: How climate change has affected Iowa