Make It A Double: ‘Bar Rescue’ Reportedly Hits 2nd Loveland Spot

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO