Flood Warning issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR WESTERN DEUEL...SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTS...EASTERN DAY...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL...HAMLIN...WESTERN GRANT AND CODINGTON COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rudebusch Corner to near Dakota Sioux Casino to Lake Norden, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rauville, Rudebusch Corner, Stone Bridge, Finley Heights Housing, Lake Poinsett, Waverly, Dempster, Claremont Colony, Estelline, South Shore, Troy, Poinsett Colony, Stockholm, Bullhead Lake, School Lake and Strandburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
