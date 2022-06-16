ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanborn County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 08:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingsbury THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGSBURY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central South Dakota.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingsbury THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KINGSBURY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central South Dakota.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld; Sanborn HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING While still quite humid, temperatures have fallen off enough to allow heat indices to fall below 100 degrees. Therefore, the heat advisory will be allowed to expire. Cooler and less humid air will gradually spread east across the region overnight.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

