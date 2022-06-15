ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New FX show 'The Old Man,' premieres at the MoMA in New York City

By Sandy Kenyon
abc11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY -- Call it clash of the titans. Two of Hollywood's best actors square off as former colleagues who must now be adversaries in a new limited series called "The Old Man." Jeff Bridges plays the title character, a retired CIA operative, while John Lithgow co-stars as...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Kevin Bacon opens up about his special bond with rarely-seen son Travis

Any loyal fan of Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick know that for them, nothing is more important than their tight-knit family of four, even when they're working. HELLO! had the opportunity to attend the premiere of Space Oddity at the Tribeca Festival, which Kyra herself directed, and not only did it star her husband, but also their son, Travis Bacon, worked on the music for it.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Leaves Series

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its stars ahead of its fourth season. While the show has already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has also decided to leave the team. Gomez played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Sophia Bush marries entrepreneur fiancé Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is a married woman again. The “One Tree Hill” alum and entrepreneur Grant Hughes tied the knot Saturday at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Okla., Us Weekly reported. The City County Clerk’s Office later confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds had obtained a marriage license. Bush, 39, and Hughes, 40, have not posted about their nuptials on social media, and a rep for the actress told Page Six, “We cannot confirm the validity of this news.” Bush and Hughes got engaged in August 2021 after dating for more than a year. The businessman proposed during a romantic boat ride in...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Jeff Bridges
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moma#Hollywood#Limited Series#Cia#The Museum Of Modern Art#Fx#Eyewitness News
thedigitalfix.com

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, more

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date? The popular legal drama series, which is based on the novels by Michael Connelley, made its debut in May 2022. The Netflix series tells the story of Mickey Haller, an LA-based defence attorney and recovering addict who runs his law firm out of his Lincoln Navigator rather than an office.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The CW Network Announces Additional Summer 2022 Premiere Dates

Australian Comedy-Drama Series “Bump” Debuts Thursday, August 11 at 8:00pm. New Historical Drama Series “Leonardo” Premieres Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm. International Thriller “Devils” Returns for a Second Season on Tuesday, August 16 at 9:00pm. Reality Competition Series “Killer Camp” Returns on Friday, August...
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Emmy Voters Can Give The Gilded Age Love by Moving Christine Baranski to Lead Actress, Drama

Emmy ballots are about go out, and there are plenty of shows and actors to choose from. In drama, the leaders are “Succession” and “Ozark,” of course. There’s support for “Squid Game,” but I don’t see it happening. “Yellowstone” is very popular but it’s not as good as its forerunner, “Dallas.” Two strong entries: “Better Call Saul” and “Severance.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy